The Weekend Wonk: What Happened in 2023? Are Our Models Wrong?

Above, Neil DeGrasse Tyson and Gavin Schmidt grapple with the unexpectedly hot extremes of 2023.
Below, Science YouTuber Sabine Hossenfelder describes a current controversy around climate models that are “running hot”.
Hossenfelder discusses a paper by James Hansen and colleagues which argues for a higher climate sensitivity, and thus a planet that crosses catastrophic thresholds sooner than we thought.
Below, Michael Mann pushes back.
Let me preface my commentary by saying that I have nothing but the greatest respect for James Hansen. He has been a fundamental contributor to the advance of our science and a personal hero to me and many other climate scientists of my generation. I believe (and have stated) that he was wronged by the Nobel committee in not sharing in the 2021 Nobel Prize in Physics awarded for fundamental contributions to climate science.
It has always been risky to ignore his warnings and admonitions. I say as much in my profile of Jim (a short excerpt of which is shown above) from my 2015 book Dire Predictions: Understanding Climate Change. So it with no pleasure whatsoever that I find myself in a position to have to criticize his latest work.
Jim and his co-authors are very much out of the mainstream with their newly published paper in the journal Oxford Open Climate Change. That’s fine, healthy skepticism is a valuable thing in science. But the standard is high when you’re challenging the prevailing scientific understanding, and I don’t think they’ve met that standard, by a longshot, for the following reasons:
1. Let’s take the title itself, “Global Warming in the Pipeline”. The latest science on this, including state-of-the-art models that deal with the complexities of the ocean carbon cycle, conclude that the “zero emissions commitment” or “ZEC” (how much warming is expected when emissions reach zero), is ZERO degrees warming, i.e. warming stops when carbon emissions reach zero. This understanding goes back more than a decade (see e.g. Matthews and Solomon, “Irreversible Does Not Mean Unavoidable”, Science, 2013 for a review of the science) (Watch this space for significant further developments regarding ZEC in the coming weeks!)
It is the basis of the concept of a “carbon budget” (i.e. the notion that there is a specified amount of cumulative carbon emissions up to a given point in time that keeps warming below a specified level), including the widely-cited rule of thumb that we must reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2050 to avoid more than 1.5C warming. There is uncertainty about the effect of radiatively active shorter-term agents other than carbon dioxide (e.g. methane, black carbon, ozone, aerosols, etc), but the estimates are that in most scenarios these likely cancel out, and it pretty much comes down to just the carbon dioxide emissions. See e.g. this graphic from the IPCC (2018) special report on 1.5C and 2C warming:
So our best estimates today are that surface warming stops when carbon emissions stop, i.e.that there is no additional surface warming in the pipeline when emissions reach zero. The notion that there are decades of committed surface warming after emissions reach zero is based on outdated simulations that did not take into account the interactive role of the ocean carbon cycle. While the science on this is more than a decade old, this significant paradigm shift in our understanding of committed warming has still failed to be widely understood or recognized in much of the public discourse over climate science (see this op-ed I co-authored in the Washington Post about that last year). The point is that whether or not the 1.5C target is reachable is a matter of policy, not climate physics, at this point. It’s fine for Jim and his colleagues to explore scenarios where we do not act soon enough, and carbon emissions are not lowered adequately to avert specific warming targets such as 1.5C or 2C, but it should be clear that the differences in their conclusions are a result of those policy and behavioral assumptions, not climate physics.
2. The claim that the energy imbalance is increasing is not supported by ocean heat content data. As reported in the Guardian earlier this year, the latest estimates (by a group of scientists of which I am a member–see our publication here) demonstrate a very steady, rather than accelerating, increase in ocean heat content during the past few decades, as shown below. As I like to say, the truth is bad enough!
As nearly all (roughly 90%) of the global energy imbalance goes into ocean heating, a constant rate of increase in ocean heat content implies a constant, rather than increasing planetary energy imbalance, in contradiction of the claims by Jim and co-authors. Admittedly there is a range of estimates by different groups (both with respect to ocean heat content and other satellite-based measures of energy imbalance), but it is speculative at best to argue that there is a robust and statistically-significant increase in planetary energy imbalance.
Under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015, virtually all the world’s nations pledged to limit global warming to “well below” 2C above pre-industrial levels and also, if possible, “pursue” efforts to cap warming at 1.5C. At present, the world is not close to being on track to meet either target.
While the growth of global emissions has slowed in recent years, there is a large and growing gap between current commitments and what would be needed to avoid exceeding these global temperature limits.
Here, Carbon Brief provides an analysis of when the world is expected to pass these limits in the absence of large future emissions reductions. This is based on the latest generation of climate models – known as ”CMIP6” (see Carbon Brief’s explainer) – that are being run in the lead up to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) sixth assessment report expected in 2021-22.
Our analysis shows that:
- The world will likely exceed 1.5C between 2026 and 2042 in scenarios where emissions are not rapidly reduced, with a central estimate of between 2030 and 2032.
- The 2C threshold will likely be exceeded between 2034 and 2052 in the highest emissions scenario, with a median year of 2043.
- In a scenario of modest mitigation – where emissions remain close to current levels – the 2C threshold would be exceeded between 2038 and 2072, with a median of 2052.
35 thoughts on “The Weekend Wonk: What Happened in 2023? Are Our Models Wrong?”
The information provided by Sabine Hossenfelder is truly scary
What are we to make of all this gobbledygook? First, 2023 had nothing to do with CO2 emissions for the simple reason that CO2 emissions have not gone through (and are not going through) a step change. Second, with all this talk about oceans, atmospheric CO2 cannot warm the oceans for the simple reason that the oceans are warmer than the air and thus the air warming the oceans violates the 2nd Law.
There’s no empirical/experimental demonstration of the GHE. It’s assumptions all the way down. Worse: the warming generally precedes the increase in CO2 which suggests the warming causes the rise in CO2 rather than the reverse. Indeed the claim that the CO2 rise causes the warming violates causality itself, as causes do not occur aftereffects.
Earths surface cools itself to the Space environment by radiating in the infrared through the atmosphere. More CO2 in the atmosphere means less infrared gets through the atmosphere, so the surface must, as a consequence, warm up. 70% of Earth’s surface is ocean. So the ocean warms, as does the land, because it has a radiating surface that has less of a ‘view’ to the Space environment, while it’s ‘view’ of the Sun environment is unchanged, because that radiation is in the visible spectrum and CO2 doesn’t interfere with that. One method of correcting this situation is to interfere with Earth’s ‘view’ of the Sun environment by placing solar absorbing aerosols in the stratosphere, i.e. geoengineering.
“the warming generally precedes the increase in CO2” says who? A link, perhaps. Exiting a glacial period, the Poles warm before the increase in CO2, but the Earth as a whole does not. When the Poles warm, ocean currents are impeded, causing the southern ocean, after several hundred years, to release more CO2, warming the rest of Earth. The average Earth temperature doesn’t rise until AFTER CO2 rises.
Just as much IR gets through the atmosphere to outer space whatever the CO2 levels are.
The ocean warms from above solely from sunlight.
Regarding the warming happening first:
“Oddly, while the principal direction suggested by the models is ΔIn[CO₂] → ΔT, the explained variance is impressively low (10-15%) in this direction and impressively high (reaching 90%) in the opposite direction, at ΔT → ΔIn[CO₂].” − Koutsoyiannis et al., 2023
One of the most basic concepts in physics is that causes precede effects and effects follow causes. Determining the directionality sequence is thus essential in any causality analysis.
The assumed CO₂→T causality direction cannot be scientifically supported
The assumption in climate models is that CO₂ causes changes in temperature, or T. More specifically, it is assumed modern global warming has been caused by increases in anthropogenic CO₂ emissions.
However, scientists (Koutsoyiannis et al., 2023) have now expanded upon last year’s 2-part study on stochastics-formulated causality published in The Royal Society (Koutsoyiannis et al., 2022 (1) and Koutsoyiannis et al., 2022 (2)) where they notably contend:
“Clearly the results […] suggest a (mono-directional) potentially causal system with T as the cause and [CO₂] as the effect. Hence the common perception that increasing [CO₂] causes increased T can be excluded as it violates the necessary condition for this causality direction.”
A year later these same authors have again conspicuously demonstrated the assumed CO₂→T causality direction cannot be scientifically supported because observations clearly show that variance in T leads or precedes growth rate variance in CO₂ by 6 or more months.
“All evidence resulting from the analyses suggests a unidirectional, potentially causal link with T [temperature] as the cause and [CO₂] as the effect.”
Observational evidence overrules modeled assumptions, regardless of how compelling or mainstream the conventional wisdom.
Here is more:
The sequencing observation clearly supports the conclusion that variations in the CO2 growth rate lag changes in temperatures by about 4-10 months (Humlum et al., 2013, Koutsoyiannis and Kundzewicz, 2020, Koutsoyiannis et al., 2022). Effects can only lag – not lead – causes.
Wang et al. (2013) further estimate only 10% of the variance in global CO2 growth rates can be explained by fossil fuel emissions. Instead, there is a “strong and persistent coupling (r² ≈ 0.50) between interannual variations of the CO2 growth rate and tropical land-surface temperature during 1959-201
Building on this temperature→CO2 directional causality, Jyrki Kauppinen and Pekka Malmi (2023), Department of Physics and Astronomy, University of Turku, have used existing CO2 and temperature data to calculate an 83 ppm CO2 increase associated with a 1°C surface temperature increase. The authors suggest this 83 ppm/°C value is consistent with Henry’s Law and CO2 residence time calculations. [DR note: Henry’s Law is why warm soda bubbles]
Kauppinen and Malmi further assess the warming in recent decades has been predominantly (90%) driven by the increase in absorbed solar radiation due to the downward trend in cloud cover.
“variations in the CO2 growth rate lag changes in temperatures by about 4-10 months”
Is the subject still ‘climate’ here? A decade is a minimum time period for climate results. You seem to be talking about a seasonal effect: Spring growth leads to Fall decay (and release of CO2). In any case it’s not climate. This is a graph of the relationship between 20th century temperature and CO2. In it, temperature LAGS CO2 by 21 years, to fit the best correlation. That’s reasonable, as it takes a couple decades for the mass of the ocean to catch up to the ‘forcer’, which is the radiant imbalance caused by growing CO2 in the atmosphere. Note an R2 value of almost 90%:
https://climatefeedback.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/temperature-vs-log-CO2.png
Now you can explain to everybody why the stratosphere is cooling. We’re waiting….
My interest is in debunking AGW which occurs in the troposphere. The stratosphere is elsewhere.
Reply to your below. What’s this nonsense that climate is not weather? The radiative response to more CO2 in the air is virtually immediate…..months at most. Why would it be otherwise, as all the time needed is for the CO2 to be dissipated throughout the atmosphere?
To claim a 21year response as you do is risible.
FWIW, Humlum (2013) covers from 1980 to 2011, which is more than 21 years and finds the same short term response.
Nope, you’ll have to try harder.
“What’s this nonsense that climate is not weather?” Atmospheric Science is composed of Meteorology (weather) and Climatology (climate). It’s been that way for decades. The former has to deal with atmospheric energy storage in pressure differences (Lows and Highs). The latter doesn’t, as they average out over timescales of a decade or longer. Your links are describing a seasonal effect related to plant growth.
“The radiative response to more CO2 in the air is virtually immediate” But we are talking about the thermal effect, which must include heat capacitance, which for the ocean is gigantic.
Your first paragraph is just filler until the last sentence which is just wrong.
The seasonal fluctuations have nothing to do with any of the studies I cite. Furthermore, these cycles have been known of since the Keeling data were available starting 70 some years ago. No one would write a paper on those. Moreover, the seasonality is totally cyclical: In the summer with all the foliage CO2 is sucked up by the flora. In the winter with the die off of leaves the CO2 levels go back up. AND THEN THE CYCLE REVERSES and repeats.
Your point about the oceans is irrelevant. The oceans are not the air. What is the significance of the word “But”? The GHE is the putative thermal effect and it pertains to CO2 in the air not the oceans. I don’t see where you’re going with this.
Wow, this repeated and unsupported assertion triggered a flashback to my days dealing with creationists who wouldn’t accept speciation (aka “macroevolution”) or the evidence from transitional fossils.
First question: Do you accept the basic laboratory evidence that shows which gases block which frequencies of light? If not, you’re just a pigeon pooping on a chessboard.
CO2 and some other atmospheric gases both absorb and release energy. However, that’s not enough to demonstrate the GHE. Of course there are multiple definitions/expositions of the GHE, but they all involve creating energy out of nothing. The most common variety of the GHE is the “back radiation” thesis, which is that the CO2 in the air captures some fraction of the IR from the surface and emits [half of] it back to the surface, thereby warming it. A neat trick, but it doesn’t happen. Instead near surface CO2 captured IR is decanted via collisions (conduction) to nearby [99% non-GHGs] which don’t radiate at atmospheric temperatures. Where CO2 radiates is where the air is thin, about 5 miles up, and such radiation serves to cool the planet.
Van Gardingen et al (1995) observed over CO2 emitting springs that at 7:00am with CO2 levels at 750,000ppms the temps were exactly the same nearby the springs at 7:00am with CO2 levels at 360ppm 24/7.
The ugly truth is that these scientists have no clue why the earth is getting warmer. It certainly has nothing to do with carbon emissions. Thus, there’s no reason to give any credence to their predictions about the future (which have always been wrong in the past, but that’s just a quibble — ha ha).
You’re not shy and retiring when provided criticisms but you’re lacking in providing explanations for your alternative interpretation.
In your opinion, are the earth’s atmosphere and oceans undergoing warming or cooling? What’s your predicted path for future warming or cooling?
More importantly, what do you think causes your perceived warming or cooling of the atmosphere and oceans, David?
I gave no alternative explanations, nor is it incumbent on me to do so. However, as regards to last year, how about:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_Hunga_Tonga%E2%80%93Hunga_Ha%CA%BBapai_eruption_and_tsunami
The obvious answers to why the earth has been warming since the end of the Little Ice Age about 1850 include: 1) the end of the LIA itself, as one would expect; 2) changes in solar radiation TOA; 3) changes in surface solar radiation (TOA mediated by atmospheric aerosols): 4) changes in Earth albedo; 5) changes in ocean currents; 6) manipulation of the historical temperature record.
And that’s just off the top of my head.
You’re welcome.
One at a time. I can’t find any data that point to the changes in solar radiation TOA trending upwards. Can you point me to a graph or title of a paper?
https://climate.nasa.gov/internal_resources/2502/
The Willie Soon paper is of course exactly that.
Have you thought of stand up comedy Dave? After a few drinks, your fake whataboutism zombie climate memes may be tired, but they are classic humour.
Seeing as you posted this reference, I assume you agree with it?
“A cooling effect of 0.1–0.5 °C (0.18–0.90 °F) was expected to last until spring (September–November) 2022”
So why was 2023 the hottest year on record globally, including a one off volcanic cooling?
Thank you for your reply.
As to last year, how about the January 2023 study that concluded the Tonga Hunga eruption increased temporarily by 0.035 deg C and increased the 50% chance of average global temperatures rising 1.5 deg C above 1850 levels by only 7%. That is, not enough to worsen climate change.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41558-022-01568-2.epdf?
Your Soon et al (Aug. 2023) paper actually dismisses volcanic emissions as a major player in explaining rising average global temperature. Soon uses the IPCC AR6 WG1 Annex III dataset for volcanoes which shows an average radiative forcing of approx. 0.2 Watts/sq. metre since 2000.
Moving on to the rest of your reply.
1. The ‘LIA has ended therefore temperatures are rising, as one would expect’ does not explain either why the earth is warming or why the LIA ended. What changed for that to occur?
2. From Soon et al (2023): Changes in solar radiation are typically less than 1 Watt/sq. metre (Malthes et al 2017) either side of an average insolation at TOA, 1360 Watt/sq. metre which equates to a variation of less than 0.07% from the average. Further, Malthes et al show the solar radiation is returning to the average in 2017. Since then, it has been in decline which is the opposite to what is happening to average global temperatures.
A 0.7% change in solar radiation is not going to produce a rapid change in temperature but would take centuries on its own.
3. Solar insolation at the earth’s surface? See the response to your point 2.
4. Changes in the earth’s albedo are seasonal and vary over the earth’s surface but satellite measurements show that it fluctuates around a global average (0.30) without displaying any up or down trend that would explain the heating of 2023.
5. Changes in the ocean’s currents doesn’t cause an increase in global average temperatures. It causes a change in the distribution of heat around the oceans and then to the atmosphere – some areas getting hotter is balanced by some getting colder.
6. You cite “manipulation of the historical temperature records” and yet you claim there has been “no warming since 2015” in a previous post. You’ve relied on ‘manipulated’ data to make that claim.
Not that it matters as your claim is incorrect according to your source, Dr. Roy Spencer’s (and John Christy’s) UAH satellite data set.
The Berkeley Earth Surface Temperature Project also disagrees with your “manipulation of the historical temperature records”.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Berkeley_Earth
I notice you are silent on the various scientific citations I provide demonstrating that the warming happens first, then the rise in CO2. The consequent fact that the AGW thesis violates causality, seems a devasting criticism still standing even if all your points are correct. But I have quibbles with them all.
I also have pointed out that if 93% of the excess heat is in the oceans (as is claimed by the thermageddonists), then atmospheric temperature cannot be responsible, since the oceans are almost always warmer than the air above them and thus heat cannot flow from the air to the oceans.
With the above preamble, let us begin:
Let us start with “it is not incumbent on me to provide alternative explanations” (only to point out that CO2 emissions could not possibly be the explanation as CO2 emissions have not gone through some kind of step change).” This seems both obvious and dispositive to me.
Secondly, the Tongo Hunga ejection of water into the atmosphere is an atmospheric step change not withstanding any attempt to dismiss it.
Third, you misapply the Soon study. You asked for a solar record that provides an alternative explanation for global warming and when I point to Soon, you quibble about volcanoes. I never said (or even hinted) that Soon attributes long term global warming to volcanoes. Moreover, Tongo Hunga was not so much a volcano per se but rather a massive ejection of water vapor into the air phenomenon.
You are correct about my failure to explain why the LIA ended. Nonetheless, excess carbon emissions [from burning fossil fuels, or otherwise] played no role to my knowledge. I refer you to my first point above concerning how I view my role.
Regarding insolation: it’s not TOA insolation that matters, but rather surface insolation. Also the sun’s influence should also include variations in the solar wind which influence cloud formation (and thus surface insolation). Finally, what is clear from Soon is that there are more than one record of TOA insolation, none of which is provably superior to the others. The skeptic wins on this point, since he can merely claim “cherry picking.”
I don’t know what you mean by “See the response to your point 2”
Your point #4 is without support. Still one wonders what happens to all that water vapor released by Tongo Hunga. One may suspect a lot went to create more clouds.
Of course changes in ocean currents change global temperature. The global temperature impacts of the AMO/PDO cycles are well documented. Ditto with the ENSO cycles. There are other longer cycles like the MOC that might explain longer temperature fluctuations.
As for temperature manipulation, this is widely documented. I rely on the UAH satellite record for my claim. It has the best coverage and the most accuracy. Tony Heller demonstrated dispositively the manipulation in the historical record (ex the UAH).
My major criticisms of AGW remain unchallenged, to wit: 1) AGW has never been scientifically demonstrated (i.e., by experiment, which is required by the scientific method); and 2) the AGW thesis violates causality as the warming precedes the rising temperatures. I would add: 3) there is no way atmospheric levels of CO2 can impact ocean temperatures where allegedly over 90% of the global warming goes without violatin the 2nd Law.
Thank you for a polite and stimulating challenge. You are no dope.
I realize that more clouds from say Tonga Hunga would probably cool the earth unless they were high altitude clouds. So maybe Tongo Hunga doesn’t provide an explanation for 2023. But then neither do CO2 emissions or land use or any of the other climatatista theories, none of which underwent a step change at the time. We’re left with a mystery or perhaps “natural variation” (which is the same thing).
I see my task as outing nonsense. Climate alarmism is a target rich environment.
The Hunga Tonga event, as I suggested, whose effect I aver may have lasted longer. In any event it wasn’t CO2 emissions for the reason stated. If you don’t like my suggested explanation, take your pick of the other factors I listed or chalk it up to natural variability, which is another way of saying “nobody has a clue.”
Not sure why you think what I said was funny, other than “Hunga Tonga” has a funny sound to it.
Solutions to what? I view global warming as a good thing. The extra warmth and CO2 have resulted in global greening. Isn’t that what you environmentalists want? (or used to want?). Crops yields are breaking records these days. Warm periods throughout human history have always been times of great prosperity. And vice versa…. cold times lead to crop failures, starvation, misery. Also cold kills an order of magnitude more people annually that heat globally.
Finally, despite all the moaning about the earth on fire, deaths from extreme weather events are down 98% from 100 years ago.
Fact is that prosperity brings about cleaner environments. Since the passage of the Clean Air Act the US has reduced the 6 top air pollutants by an absolute and cumulative 74%….. despite our driving almost 2X the miles and generating almost 2X the electricity.
Stop whining.
Great announcement from AMS today, responsible media outlets pledge to have any Climate Change materials validated by a partnership with respectable scientists, overdue but still very welcomed ..
“U.S. and international scientific associations will join with high-profile media outlets to sign a pledge of cooperation aimed at ensuring climate change-related communications are scientifically accurate, accessible, and actionable. ”
https://www.ametsoc.org/index.cfm/ams/about-ams/news/news-releases/global-science-and-media-organizations-to-sign-pledge-prioritizing-science-based-climate-change-communications/
But of course anything that happens that soon would only be weather, not climate. Duh!!!
You do realize that the ENSO cycles are totally natural phenomena, do you not?
